Why Liam Watts won’t play for Castleford Tigers against Hull KR this week

LIAM WATTS will be absent for Castleford Tigers against Hull KR tomorrow night due to a family issue, head coach Craig Lingard has explained.

Watts led the line against Wigan Warriors last week in his second game as captain during the 2024 Super League season.

But, the rampaging prop will not play tomorrow night.

“It’s not rugby related, but he has got a family issue at the moment,” Lingard said.

“His daughter has been poorly in hospital so rugby league comes second to that. We have given him time off to look after his daughter.”

Joe Westerman, however, will return to the Castleford line-up after missing last week’s loss against Wigan Warriors.

“Westy is good to go, he has been back in full training this week.

“It’s good to have him back, we are missing Wattsy this week and are missing some experience but Westy comes back in.”

Though back in the 21-man squad, Muizz Mustapha will not make the gameday side.

“Muizz won’t be playing but he is in the 21-man squad. He has been at Batley on loan the past few weeks getting some experience and some minutes in his legs.

“You need that physicality within the game day experience. We’ve got a reserves game next week and can control his minutes there.”

