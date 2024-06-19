Hull FC release Franklin Pele from Super League contract

HULL FC have confirmed that Franklin Pele has been released from the remainder of his contract, and will depart the club with immediate effect.

The club have released the forward to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere.

In a statement, Hull posted: “The club would like to thank Franklin for his efforts, and wish him the very best of luck with his future endeavours in Rugby League and beyond.”

