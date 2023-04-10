Why St Helens star Morgan Knowles faces Tribunal rather than instant ban for Grade D charge after tackle on Mike Cooper

IT has been one of the busiest mornings and afternoons for the Disciplinary Match Review Panel for a number of weeks with 15 players being charged!

Though 15 were charged, 12 were banned and two of those will be heading to an Operational Rules Tribunal to be given their sentencing.

One of those is Warrington Wolves forward Gil Dudson who has been slapped with a Grade E Punching charge following a punch on Catalans Dragons winger Tom Johnstone at the weekend.

That could yield a four to six match ban for Dudson, whilst St Helens star Morgan Knowles has been handed a Grade D Dangerous Contact charge.

Whilst Warrington man Joe Philbin has also been charged with a Grade D Dangerous Contact charge, Philbin has been banned for two games and given a £250 fine.

However, Knowles has too been charged with the same offence but will go before an ORT which could see him being handed a two to three match ban.

The minutes state: “Law 15.1 (i) Dangerous Contact – Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player. Grade D.”

That being said, Knowles has had his Penalty Notice removed according to the minutes.

After contacting the RFL, League Express can reveal that this is because the Match Review Panel can refer to tribunal in certain cases, for example, when a player suffers a serious, long term injury – with Wigan Warriors star Mike Cooper set for a spell on the sidelines as a result of Knowles’ tackle.