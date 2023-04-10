Bradford Bulls set to be boosted by three Leeds Rhinos players for Halifax Panthers clash

BRADFORD BULLS are set to be boosted by three Leeds Rhinos players for their clash against Halifax Panthers tonight.

The fixture, which kicks off at 7.45pm live on ViaPlay Sports, will likely have consequences in the Championship table with both teams aiming for the play-offs and promotion come the end of the 2023 season.

Mark Dunning, who has used the Bulls’ dual-registration partnership with Leeds on numerous occasions so far this season, will have James Donaldson, Luis Roberts and Sam Walters at his disposal in the crunch clash against Fax.

31-year-old Donaldson didn’t play in the Rhinos’ win over Huddersfield Giants yesterday, but has made four Super League appearances so far in 2023.

Roberts, 21, and Walters, 22 have made four and three appearances respectively for Rohan Smith’s side in 2023, but all three will get a chance to impress Dunning and Smith in the live action tonight – if of course they are picked for the Bradford side.