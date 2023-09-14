Why there are no Thursday Night live Super League games on Sky

IN recent years, the average rugby league viewer has got used to watching Sky Sports on a Thursday and Friday night.

Over the seasons, we have seen some excellent fixtures take place on those weeknights, but, in recent weeks, Saturday afternoon and evening has instead taken precedence over a Thursday night live game.

There have been some question marks as to why that is, with Sky Sports pundit Barrie McDermott explaining the decision on social media giant, X: “Haven’t got used to no games on Thursday nights either but Sky’s decision to allow clubs to leave fixtures predominantly where they are or move them to weekends where it’s a bit easier for the clubs and fans was to help not hinder.

“Hopefully next season when all matches are televised Thursday matches are back.”

In terms of those teams live on TV this week, Warrington Wolves go up against St Helens on Friday night with Hull KR taking on Salford Red Devils on Saturday night.

