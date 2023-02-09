Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards stars could be banned for a minimum of SIX games

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel have released their findings from last week’s pre-season games and Championship fixtures.

Tom Amone of Leigh Leopards and Josh McGuire of Warrington Wolves have been referred to independent Operational Rules Tribunal hearings next Tuesday (February 14), each on a Grade F charge of Unacceptable Language in last Saturday’s pre-season fixture at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Josh Daley of York Knights has been charged with a Grade C Dangerous Throw in the Betfred Championship fixture against Widnes Vikings on Sunday, with a one-match suspension imposed – he has until next Tuesday to decide whether to appeal the punishment at an ORT.

Two other players have been charged with Grade B offences by the Match Review Panel, with their offences carrying fines without any suspension under the changes to sentencing guidelines introduced for the 2023 season.

Lachlan Coote of Hull KR has been fined £250 for a Grade B charge of Other Striking in a pre-season fixture against Leeds Rhinos, and Brandon Douglas of Sheffield Eagles has been fined £125 for Foul abuse to the Referee in the Betfred Championship fixture at Halifax Panthers.

William McCarthy of Salford Red Devils Academy has been charged with a Grade D offence of Dangerous Contact, with a punishment of a two-match penalty notice and a £25 fine.