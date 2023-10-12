Widnes Vikings chief issues short riposte to fans’ concerns on social media as new signings set to join Championship club

WIDNES VIKINGS’ head of operations Chris Hamilton has issued a short riposte to fans’ concerns that have been circulating on social media as new signings are set to join the Championship club.

The Vikings have seen the likes of Shane Grady and Danny Craven exit the DCBL Stadium with whilst Allan Coleman and Tom Wood have joined the club as head coach and assistant coach.

However, concerns have amounted on social media with Vikings fans fearing a slow 2024 season due to a lack of signings

That being said, Hamilton, after being asked by League Express if he had a response to Widnes fans’ concerns over the lack of new signings, said: “The response is going almost daily on social media,” with Hamilton revealing that more signings are in the pipeline and many have already been concluded.

One of those concluded last night was former Bradford Bulls prop Liam Kirk who has joined the club on a two-year deal to become Widnes’ first recruit for next season.

Widnes will want to improve on their 2023 season in which they finished outside the top six play-offs, though the season was rife with challenges – not least the departure of head coach John Kear.

