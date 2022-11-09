Hull FC confirm Tony Smith’s coaching staff for Super League 2023 with ex-Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos men as Scott Taylor hoping for better

HULL FC have confirmed their coaching staff alongside new head coach Tony Smith for the 2023 Super League season.

In an interview on the club’s website with veteran prop Scott Taylor, Hull have confirmed that Stanley Gene, Jason Davidson and Seamus McCallion will all work alongside Smith.

And for Taylor, the impact of all three has certainly been felt so far.

“Tony is an experienced coach and he’s brought some staff in with him that he’s worked with before, and I totally understand why he’s done that,” Taylor explained on the Hull website.

“Stan has come in as an Assistant Coach. He’s been fantastic, too. I actually played with Stan back in 2009 – a long time ago now – so I know what he’s all about.

“JD and Seamus have both made a good impression on the group, as well, which is what you want early doors.

“They both bring a lot of energy and at the end of the day, they bring the best out of players. So it’s a pleasure to have them on board with us.”

Gene, of course, joins Hull from neighbours Hull KR where he was Smith’s assistant whilst Davidson links up with the Black and Whites after almost two decades with Leeds Rhinos.

McCallion, meanwhile, played for Leeds and Halifax before having a short spell as Newcastle Thunder boss in the early 2000s.

Taylor endured a difficult 2022 season following a foot injury sustained during pre-season training, but he is hoping that will all change for 2023.

“My mentality is no different to any pre-season. I’ll be bringing the same attitude that I’ve always had and that’s putting 100% into it,” he continued.

“Last year, I was flying through pre-season, got into really good shape and then I suffered a setback with an injury.

“So I’m hoping for a clean run through this season. The most important thing is that I’m out there in Round One.

“I missed the first eight or nine games of the season last time around, so I need to make sure I’m fully fit. Scott Taylor needs to be out on that field come Round One in February and I’ll be doing everything I can in pre-season to make sure that happens.”