Kyle Amor calls for Cumbria’s Rugby League potential to be unlocked

Kyle Amor has called for more resources to be put into Cumbrian Rugby League and believes the game is “missing a trick” by not investing more in the region.

Cumbria has been in the spotlight over the past weekend with two high-profile Challenge Cup sixth-round ties taking place there, as Whitehaven took on Amor’s St Helens and Barrow Raiders welcomed Huddersfield Giants.

It was the first time two Cumbrian clubs had reached the last 16 of the competition since 2008, while all three of the professional outfits there are in the Championship this season for the first time in eight years.

However, Whitehaven-born Amor believes that the clubs and the talent in the region are not able to reach their full potential because of a lack of investment and professional structure.

“I do believe the game is missing a trick up there, not having something,” he said.

“I understand the logistics and it’s an old question – will the clubs merge? – but you’ve only got to look at the amateur set-up and how well they’re doing in their respective leagues (to see the strength).

“And remember a lot of these kids have never had any influence at a Super League side. They don’t have community coaches coming into schools. It’s all just coached off raw passion and ability.

“We’ve tapped into other areas such as London and North Wales. (If we had) the amount of time, money and investment that’s gone in there, the amount of quality coming through the ranks of Cumbria would be unbelievable.”

“We’ve got one of our own in (Barrow-born Saints forward) Morgan Knowles, look at what he’s doing in the game.

“There’s an awful lot up there but it’s a lot easier (for professional clubs) to go down the road and look at a kid than it is to drive 180 miles.

“From my perspective, if you weren’t signed up like a Lee Mossop when you were 14 or 15, by the time you got to 16 that was you done.

“My way was a bit of an ugly way to go, working for five years, going through the lower leagues and then get my crack at Leeds when I was about 22. It is difficult.

“Without that Academy pathway, you’re like Morgan Knowles – he had to drive down (to St Helens) with his family every single week, two or three times a week, not knowing there would be a deal there for him.

“It’s a big commitment for a Cumbrian kid to get a crack at Super League.”

