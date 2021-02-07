Wigan non-committal on George Burgess replacement

Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam is ambivalent about whether he will seek to secure a replacement for George Burgess after the announcement last week that the prop forward would be leaving the club to undergo urgent hip surgery that had badly disrupted his performances for Wigan last season.

Burgess, 28, only played eight matches last season, making a home debut against Warrington in Round 1, when he clearly appeared to be carrying the effects of the condition, which he tried to shake off as the season went on.

But ultimately he was unable to do so.

Wigan signed Brad Singleton last year, when he left Toronto, and in the prop department the club also has Joe Bullock, Ollie Partington, Ethan Havard, Liam Byrne and Mitch Clark.

There had been some expectations in some quarters that Clark would leave the club, but after Burgess’ exit he is likely to stay.

“I’m really happy with he squad but we’ll keep an open mind,” said Lam when questioned about his plans for the season.

“Everyone at the club feels for George.

“It hasn’t worked out how we wanted. He worked hard in rehab but he’d get to a certain point and something else would happen.

“The surgery will make his way of life much better. He’s a really sweet man, we’ve all worked out what a great man he is and everyone has learnt something from him in that regard. But he has to ensure he cares for his own welfare.”

“If the Wigan fans had seen him behind the scenes, and how hard he’s worked, they’d wish him all the best. I’ve not experienced such an injury during my time in the game.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.