Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet explains why Cade Cust is absent against Leigh Leopards

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has explained why halfback Cade Cust is absent against Leigh Leopards tonight.

Cust has been replaced by Jai Field in the halves, with Bevan French at fullback as Peet reveals an injury problem for the former Manly Sea Eagles star.

“Cade has been playing through the pain recently, so he is going to be out for a bit of time,” Peet explained on Sky Sports.

“It’s going to be an easy decision to make. Having Bevan at fullback and Jai in the halves been an option for us to use for a longtime, this time we get it for 80 minutes.

“He’s got a bulging disk in his neck, his scan showed that he had lost a bit of power in it. We will find out if it needs an operation or just rest.”

This is how Wigan line up tonight:

Wigan Warriors

2 Bevan French

3 Toby King

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

4 Jake Wardle

23 Abbas Miski

1 Jai Field

7 Harry Smith

14 Mike Cooper

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

11 Willie Isa

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

Substitutes

15 Kaide Ellis

16 Ethan Havard

19 Joe Shorrocks

22 Brad O’Neill