Wigan Warriors put Leigh Leopards to the sword in emphatic Super League win

WIGAN WARRIORS demolished the Leigh Leopards in an emphatic 30-6 victory, with Bevan French running the show.

Leigh’s Tom Briscoe broke the deadlock in the seventh minute with a brilliant finish for his 200th career try. Ben Reynolds converted expertly from the touchline to make it 6-0.

During that try, however, Gareth O’Brien was hit late by Wigan’s Jake Wardle, with the former being taken off for a HIA and the latter being sinbinned.

Harry Smith’s 40/20 handed Wigan great field position moments later and Bevan French sliced through after the Warriors forced a drop-out. Smith missed the conversion as Leigh led 6-4.

Jai Field sent the Warriors into the lead just after the midway point in the first-half as Smith converted to make it 10-6.

Both sides tried – and failed – to break down each other’s defences as Wigan went into the break holding the four-point lead.

A piece of French magic set the second-half alight with the fullback breaking through the Leigh defence and kicking ahead for Wardle to dot down. Smith missed the simple conversion, however, as Wigan led 14-6.

The Warriors kept their foot on the gas and it was French that sent out a wonderful pass to Abbas Miski for the next score as the Lebanese winger finished expertly in the corner. Smith couldn’t convert again, though, with the Warriors in front by 12.

Field added his second just before the hour with an incredible run to the line with Smith this time on target to make it 24-6.

Wigan were in the mood now and Toby King was able to pounce on a brilliant Smith grubber. Smith converted, but the Warriors weren’t done there as French latched onto a pinpoint Smith chip and hacked ahead for Miski to grab his second. Smith missed that conversion as Wigan won 34-6.

Leigh Leopards

17 Gareth O’Brien

2 Tom Briscoe

1 Zak Hardaker

4 Ricky Leutele

5 Josh Charnley

15 Ben Reynolds

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

16 Oliver Holmes

24 Kai O’Donnell

13 John Asiata

Substitutes

3 Ed Chamberlain

14 Ben Nakubuwai

18 Matt Davis

27 Ava Seumanufagai

Tries: Briscoe

Goals: Reynolds 1/1

Wigan Warriors

2 Bevan French

3 Toby King

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

4 Jake Wardle

23 Abbas Miski

1 Jai Field

7 Harry Smith

14 Mike Cooper

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

11 Willie Isa

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

Substitutes

15 Kaide Ellis

16 Ethan Havard

19 Joe Shorrocks

22 Brad O’Neill

Tries: French, Field 2, Wardle, Miski 2, King

Goals: Smith 3/7