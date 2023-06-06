Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet on Warrington Wolves loanee Toby King’s future with latest on potential Tyler Dupree chase

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has conceded that Warrington Wolves hold the cards in the future of Toby King.

King, who has impressed for Wigan in Super League 2023 so far, is on a season-long loan from Warrington with the story hitting the news this week that the centre is likely to return to the Halliwell Jones Stadium for 2024.

Despite Peet stating earlier in the year that he would like to keep King at the club, he admitted that it is the Wolves’ call in the end.

“Nothing has really changed, Toby is here on loan,” Peet said.

“I mentioned previously it would be nice to keep him but ultimately he is a Warrington player and it will be Warrington’s decision to make.”

Alongside the King update, Salford Red Devils also issued a hands-off warning to Tyler Dupree, with Wigan amongst the clubs interested.

Peet himself confirmed that there is no update on new signings.

“There is no news and no update on Tyler, we are always looking and nothing particularly exciting happened this week.”