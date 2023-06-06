St Helens set to appeal Alex Walmsley charge that didn’t produce ban following Huddersfield Giants clash

ST HELENS are set to appeal the Grade B High Tackle charge given to Alex Walmsley following the Merseyside club’s 48-6 demolition of Huddersfield Giants on day two of Magic Weekend.

Saints went up against the Giants in the second game of the Sunday, with Paul Wellens’ men destroying Ian Watson’s side.

There were, however, a number of flashpoints during the game – including Huddersfield’s Luke Yates being sent to the sinbin for a cannonball tackle as well as Joe Greenwood leaving the field for the Giants following a clash with Walmsley.

As a result of that clash, Walmsley was slapped with a £250 fine for the Grade B High Tackle, but has not been banned.

Despite that, Saints are appealing the decision at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight.