Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet on whether there will be a World Club Challenge following Super League success

THE World Club Challenge has been the source of speculation about whether or not it will go ahead in 2025.

That’s because with Penrith Panthers and Wigan Warriors – both winners of the NRL and Super League respectively – travelling to Las Vegas in early 2025 to take both competitions to the USA, there would be a logistical nightmare if the fixture did go ahead.

Of course, the Panthers travelled to Wigan to face the reigning champions this year, but with both sides in the USA when it would typically go ahead, the contest looks to be on the outer for 2025.

And Warriors head coach Matt Peet confirmed as much following Wigan’s 9-2 triumph over Hull KR at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Peet said when quizzed about the possibility of a World Club Challenge: “I don’t think there will be a World Club Challenge.

“I think everyone thinking of going to Las Vegas should get on board. Super League has proven in the last month it is an outstanding competition.

“I believe we have some of the best players in the world and I’m looking forward to going there with Warrington to promote Super League.

“It should be a real showcase for rugby league and I am excited.”

