Wigan Warriors contracts: When every deal runs out

Matt Peet will lead Wigan Warriors next season and he has a squad which is largely committed beyond the end of 2022 already.

All six of their new signings in the off-season were given identical-length contracts of two years with the option for a third, with only John Bateman and Harry Smith confirmed to be in place for another three years.

Among the crop yet to extend beyond next year are some big names through, including Liam Farrell and almost all of the Warriors spine in Jai Field, Bevan French, Zak Hardaker, Thomas Leuluai and Sam Powell.

Here’s when every senior player’s contract is set to expire…

2022

Jake Bibby, Liam Farrell, Jai Field, Bevan French, Zak Hardaker (option until 2023), Ethan Havard (option until 2023), Thomas Leuluai, Sam Powell.

2023

Liam Byrne, Cade Cust (option until 2024), Kaide Ellis (option until 2024), Willie Isa, Patrick Mago (option until 2024), Liam Marshall (option until 2024), Abbas Miski (option until 2024), Oliver Partington, Kai Pearce-Paul, Ramon Silva (option until 2024), Brad Singleton, Morgan Smithies, Iain Thornley (option until 2024).

2024

John Bateman (option until 2025), Harry Smith.

Undisclosed

Sam Halsall, Umyla Hanley, James McDonnell, Brad O’Neill, Joe Shorrocks.