How every Super League squad is shaping up for the 2022 season

The squads are all but set for every Super League team ahead of the start of the new season in February.

St Helens undisputedly remain the team to beat, with Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors and plenty more strengthening with the aim of knocking them off their perch.

Toulouse Olympique are the newcomers to the division in 2022, and will target survival as established clubs hope to avoid a relegation battle.

Here’s how the full squads are looking for every team in Super League…

Castleford Tigers

Cheyse Blair, James Clare, Greg Eden, Kenny Edwards (on loan), Niall Evalds, Bureta Faraimo, Sosaia Feki, Mahe Fonua, George Griffin, Sam Hall, Tyla Hepi, Caelum Jordan, George Lawler, Nathan Magee, Jake Mamo, Brad Martin, Nathan Massey, Sucia Matagi, Callum McLelland, Paul McShane, Adam Milner, Gareth O’Brien, Jacques O’Neill, Derrell Olpherts, Jason Qareqare, Danny Richardson, Cain Robb, Jack Sadler, Daniel Smith, Alex Sutcliffe, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts, Joe Westerman. Squad numbers yet to be announced.

Catalans Dragons

1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Hudson, 9 Michael McIlorum, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Séguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 18 Matthieu Laguerre, 19 Arthur Romano, 20 Tyrone May, 21 Corentin Le Cam, 22 Dylan Napa, 23 Jordan Dezaria, 24 Mathieu Cozza, 25 César Rougé, 26 Romain Franco, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins, 30 Florian Vailhen.

Huddersfield Giants

1 Will Pryce, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Jake Wardle, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Ashton Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 16 Jack Cogger, 17 Owen Trout, 18 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 19 Adam O’Brien, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Louis Senior, 23 Olly Russell, 24 Ollie Roberts, 25 Innes Senior, 26 Nathan Mason, 27 Jack Ashworth, 28 Robson Stevens, 29 Sam Hewitt, 30 Jon Luke Kirby, 31 Olly Ashall-Bott, 32 Fenton Rogers, 33 Aidan McGowan, 34 Kieran Rush, 35 George Roby, 36 Chester Butler.

Hull FC

1 Jake Connor, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 4 Josh Griffin, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Josh Reynolds, 7 Luke Gale, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 11 Andre Savelio, 12 Manu Ma’u, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 15 Joe Cator, 16 Kane Evans, 17 Brad Fast, 19 Ben McNamara, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 22 Josh Bowden, 23 Connor Wynne, 24 Cameron Scott, 25 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 26 Marcus Walker, 27 Jacob Hookem, 28 Aiden Burrell, 29 Jamie Shaul, 30 Scott Taylor.

Hull Kingston Rovers

1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Ben Crooks, 3 Brad Takairangi, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 8 Albert Vete, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 15 Luis Johnson, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 19 Will Dagger, 20 Mikey Lewis, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 26 Tom Garratt, 27 Frankie Halton, 28 Will Tate, 29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 30 Charlie Cavanaugh, 31 Connor Moore, 32 Daniel Okoro, 33 Max Kirkbright.

Leeds Rhinos

1 Jack Walker, 2 David Fasitu’a, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 15 Alex Mellor, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 18 Tom Holroyd, 19 Bodene Thompson, 20 Luke Briscoe, 21 Morgan Gannon, 22 Sam Walters, 23 Jack Broadbent, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Corey Johnson, 27 Muizz Mustapha, 28 Max Simpson, 29 Liam Tindall, 30 Levi Edwards, 31 Oli Field, 32 Jack Sinfield.

Salford Red Devils

1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Greg Burke, 11 Shane Wright, 12 James Greenwood, 13 Elijah Taylor, 14 Danny Addy, 15 King Vuniyayawa, 16 Ryan Lannon, 17 Harvey Livett, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Jack Ormondroyd, 20 Jack Wells, 21 Josh Johnson, 22 Rhys Williams, 23 Dan Sarginson, 24 Matt Costello, 25 Morgan Escaré, 26 Sam Luckley, 27 Amir Bourouh, 28 Deon Cross.

St Helens

1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Will Hopoate, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Kyle Amor, 19 Jake Wingfield, 20 James Bell, 21 Josh Simm, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Dan Norman, 25 Matty Foster, 26 Sam Royle, 27 Jon Bennison, 28 Lewis Baxter, 29 Daniel Hill, 30 Jumah Sambou, 31 Taylor Pemberton.

Toulouse Olympique

Lucas Albert, Guy Armitage, Ilias Bergal, Joe Bretherton, James Cunningham, Andrew Dixon, Johnathon Ford, Mitch Garbutt, Tony Gigot, Chris Hankinson, Harrison Hansen, Mathieu Jussaume, Mark Kheirallah, Paul Marcon, Anthony Marion, Romain Navarrete, Joseph Paulo, Éloi Pélissier, Dominque Peyroux, Hugo Pezet, Maxime Puech, Matty Russell, Justin Sangaré, Latrell Schaumkel, Gadwin Springer, Junior Vaivai, Lloyd White. Squad numbers yet to be announced.

Wakefield Trinity

1 Max Jowitt, 2 Tom Johnstone, 3 Bill Tupou, 4 Reece Lyne, 5 Tom Lineham, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordan Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Lee Gaskell, 18 Lee Kershaw, 19 Liam Kay, 20 Jack Croft, 21 Brad Walker, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 23 Sadiq Adebiyi, 24 Harry Bowes, 25 Sam Eseh, 26 Pat O’Donovan, 27 Lewis Murphy, 28 Dane Windrow, 29 Isaac Shaw, 30 Corey Hall.

Warrington Wolves

1 Stefan Ratchford, 2 Josh Charnley, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Toby King, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 Gareth Widdop, 7 George Williams, 8 Joe Philbin, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Oliver Holmes, 13 Jack Hughes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matt Davis, 18 Billy Magoulias, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 20 James Harrison, 21 Greg Minikin, 22 Josh Thewlis, 23 Connor Wrench, 24 Ellis Longstaff, 25 Ellis Robson, 26 Rob Butler, 27 Riley Dean, 28 Eribe Doro, 29 Jacob Gannon, 30 Morgan Burgess, 31 Tom Whitehead.

Wigan Warriors

1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 3 Zak Hardaker, 4 Iain Thornley, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Morgan Smithies, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Ethan Havard, 20 Liam Byrne, 21 Kai Pearce-Paul, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 25 Sam Halsall, 26 James McDonnell, 27 Umyla Hanley, 28 Brad O’Neill, 29 Alex Sutton, 30 Matty Nicholson, 31 Ramon Silva.