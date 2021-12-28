Warrington Wolves contracts: When every deal runs out

Warrington Wolves will start the 2022 season with a new head coach in Daryl Powell and six new signings to the squad.

All of them are committed to multi-year contract, though Billy Magoulias only holds an option for a second season, with Joe Bullock and Oliver Holmes tied down longest through to the end of 2024.

They join a solid core of players signed long-term, with Toby King having the longest deal of all, but on the flip side more than half the squad are currently set to see their deals end after next season.

Here’s when every senior player’s contract is set to expire…

2022

Rob Butler, Josh Charnley, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Matt Davis, Riley Dean, Eribe Doro, Jacob Gannon, Jack Hughes, Billy Magoulias (option until 2023), Greg Minikin, Robbie Mulhern, Stefan Ratchford, Ellis Robson, Danny Walker, Gareth Widdop.

2023

Daryl Clark, Ben Currie, James Harrison, Ellis Longstaff, Peter Mata’utia, Connor Wrench.

2024

Matty Ashton, Joe Bullock, Oliver Holmes, Joe Philbin, Josh Thewlis, George Williams.

2025

Toby King.