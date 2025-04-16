Wigan Warriors duo head out on dual-registration

WIGAN WARRIORS pair Tom Forber and Lukas Mason have headed out on dual-registration to Oldham for their Championship clash with Widnes Vikings this weekend.

Whilst Mason has been plying his trade in the second tier for London Broncos where he made five appearances, Forber has registered 18 appearances for the Warriors.

The 21-year-old has also stepped in with aplomb for Wigan in the absence of Brad O’Neill in the past year, with the latter out with serious injury before making his return earlier this month.