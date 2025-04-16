Leigh Leopards hit with damning injury blow as Adrian Lam brushes off George Williams news

LEIGH LEOPARDS have been hit with a damning injury blow that will see in-form centre Tesi Niu out for over a month a bicep tear.

Niu suffered the injury during the back end of last weekend’s Super League fixture against Castleford Tigers.

Leigh head coach Adrian Lam gave the diagnosis in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash against Warrington Wolves.

“Tesi Niu could be out for four to six weeks with a bicep tear and Umyla Hanley is out for four to six weeks,” Lam said.

“Tesi can keep his load with his running. He was ill the entire week and played the whole game against Castleford.

“He got the injury right at the end he got that slight injury which isn’t ideal for us.

“We will give both Ethan O’Neill and Josh Charnley up until kick-off.”

With Warrington halfback George Williams set for an extended spell on the sidelines, Lam is more concerned about his own side.

“We’ve got our own concerns. My energy is being put into decide on the 17 who can do a job.

“There are changes on both sides of the field for us but we are working hard to get the fluency for us.”