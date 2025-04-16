Huddersfield Giants suffer long-term injury blow as ‘curse’ strikes again

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS coach Luke Robinson has confirmed that Fenton Rogers will be out “long-term” with a broken foot.

Rogers came off in the opening minutes of last week’s defeat to Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield’s seventh straight loss to open the Super League season.

And Robinson says the prop has joined a long list of injuries suffered by the luckless club this year.

“It looks like a Lisfranc (fracture) and a fair few months on the sidelines,” he revealed.

“It’s already a depleted middle squad so it’s unfortunate news for us as a team but also for him.

“People forget how young he is. A lot of young lads have played long minutes, he’s one of them and he’s been getting better and better.”

Robinson has previously talked of a ‘Huddersfield Giants curse’, particularly after new signing Niall Evalds broke a foot on debut and a trialist, Aidan Doolan, broke a finger while training with the club.

The case of Bill Leyland is further evidence, as Robinson revealed the young hooker – who joined on loan from Hull KR last week – was concussed making his first tackle for the club against Catalans.

“It’s the Giants curse unfortunately,” said Robinson.

“He went on the field and in the very first tackle he knocked himself out.

“I spoke to him at half-time and he looked really dazed, like he didn’t know where he was.”