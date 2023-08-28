Parramatta Eels forward Jack Murchie set for Super League move on a three-year deal

PARRAMATTA EELS forward Jack Murchie is set for a move to Super League on a three-year deal.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which is claiming that Murchie will sign for the Huddersfield Giants on a three-year deal from 2024.

Murchie, 26, has played just five games for the Parramatta Eels in 2023 after making the move from the New Zealand Warriors, but the forward hasn’t been spotted in a first-grade jersey since round six.

The Australian-born second-rower began his career with the Canberra Raiders, debuting in 2018 and registering three appearances before joining the Warriors in 2020.

Murchie is set to join Newcastle Knights halfback Adam Clune at Huddersfield for next season along with Hull FC duo Andre Savelio and Adam Swift.

