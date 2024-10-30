Ex-Leigh Leopards veteran Matt Moylan linked with new club

FORMER Leigh Leopards veteran Matt Moylan is being linked with a new club.

Moylan left the Leigh Sports Village earlier this month after hanging up his boots as a professional rugby league player.

However, The Mole at the Wide World of Sports is linking Moylan with a move to Kincumber Colts, who play in the Central Coast competition.

Ironically, the Colts are coached by former Wakefield Trinity hero David Fifita whilst the Woy Woy Roosters are coached by David’s twin brother, Andrew.

Moylan, meanwhile, left the NRL at the end of the 2023 season, linking up with Leigh on a two-year deal but retired after just one of those seasons at the age of 33.

The former Cronulla Sharks halfback made 26 appearances for the Leopards in 2024, finishing as top point-scorer with 138 points from six tries and 57 goals.

As a highly accomplished NRL player, Matt enjoyed eleven years in the top-flight of the competition, five with Penrith Panthers and the last six with Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.

He represented the Kangaroos in the Four Nations international against Scotland in 2016, played in all three State of Origin games for New South Wales in 2016, and represented the Australian Prime Minister’s XIII, the All Stars and City v Country.

He made his 200th career appearance on debut for Leopards. His final career record reads: 225 games, 43 tries, 93 goals, 9 drop-goals, 367 points.