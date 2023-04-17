Wigan Warriors’ home Super League fixture against Wakefield Trinity to be delayed five minutes due to national alert test

WIGAN WARRIORS’ home Super League fixture against Wakefield Trinity on Sunday – St George’s Day – will now kick off at 3:05pm rather than 3pm.

The kick-off is being delayed as it coincides with the government’s testing of the national alert system that will send an alarm to every mobile phone in the UK with a 4G or 5G signal.

The short delay will allow supporters to witness a rather unique moment with potentially more than 10,000 phones in the DW Stadium simultaneously sounding the alarm.

Sunday’s game will see the Warriors celebrate St George’s Day with family entertainment lined up at Robin Park Arena in the fan village, before the Warriors look to extend their five game winning streak on the field at the DW Stadium.