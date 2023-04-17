Salford Red Devils set for two new Super League signings

SALFORD RED DEVILS are set for two new Super League signings, according to Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells.

Wells was completing the news round-up live on Sky Sports Arena last week with Salford taking on the Castleford Tigers at the Salford Stadium and revealed that the Red Devils have made two signings for the 2024 season.

Wells went on to say that the club “are very excited” with the new additions with one of them expected to be a quota player given Salford currently only have six overseas players on their books.

Head coach Paul Rowley has been well documented in saying that the Red Devils will not be bringing anyone in for the remainder of the 2023 Super League season despite the retirement of Dan Sarginson.

The likes of Brodie Croft, Kallum Watkins and Andy Ackers have all signed contract extensions – and probably upgrades – with Salford tying down their best players.

Of course, that then means that there is less money to go out and buy new players, but the Red Devils will have two new recruits for 2024.