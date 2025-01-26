Wigan Warriors’ Kris Radlinski calls for closer Super League links to NRL

WIGAN chief executive Kris Radlinski wants to see British Rugby League work closer with the NRL to help boost and grow the sport in the UK.

Wigan have partnered with Australian officials to stage their historic Super League game against Warrington in Las Vegas on March 1 at Allegiant Stadium.

The Warriors also worked successfully with Penrith to stage the sold-out World Club Challenge clash, where they defeated the Panthers, at The Brick Community Stadium last year.

Radlinski believes Super League and the British game can learn a lot from their Antipodean counterparts and advocates for a closer relationship in the future.

“I hope so, the NRL have been brilliant,” said Radlinski.

“They have been very respectful of us and Warrington, and of Super League. We have fortnightly catchups now and they’re across every single detail.

“John Vellis (NRL general manager marketing) is leading the programme and he has told his team to give us the same service as the NRL teams that go out there. It’s been fantastic and I’m keen to learn more.

“When I get to Las Vegas, the players will do their work, but I’m keen to meet as many people as possible from the NRL, partners, sponsors, broadcasters – just to try and absorb as much as I can and see everything continue to grow.”

Radlinski admits there has been an extensive amount of work to get the Las Vegas event off the ground, but with more than 8,000 tickets already sold by the UK clubs it is coming together.

“I don’t think people understand the depth of what we have to do,” he said.

“The look and feel of our game against Warrington has to look like a Super League game.

“Travel packages, venues, training stuff – we’re all across that. Everything is where it needs to be but it’s a been a great learning experience and we’re almost there.”

Radlinski confirmed that Wigan’s billionaire owner, businessman Mike Danson, will attend the inaugural American game on March 1. Danson, the CEO of Progressive Digital Media, bought the Warriors in 2023.

“Mike will be there, he can’t wait,” he said.

“He’s obviously got offices in America so he’s bringing a crew and all his family is coming. We’re just finalising the Las Vegas itinerary. Every day something has to be on and we want to milk it.”