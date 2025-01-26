NRL chief invites Donald Trump to rugby league in Las Vegas

NRL chairman Peter V’landys has invited newly inaugurated American president Donald Trump to the Rugby League extravaganza to be held at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on March 1.

The New Zealand Warriors and Canberra, and premiers Penrith and Cronulla will lock horns, while Wigan will face Warrington in a Super League game and the Australian Jillaroos will face England in a Women’s Test match.

“We’d love to have the president there – we will certainly be inviting Mr Trump,” V’landys told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It would pay dividends because it would generate significant publicity across America and worldwide.

“It would be worth millions of dollars and provide us the real breakthrough we have been looking for – it would go a long way to putting league on the map.

“It’s not impossible. We know his schedule is hectic, but we also know plenty of people who have ties to him.

“He also likes going to Vegas, he always attends the UFC there, he has a close relationship with [UFC chief] Dana White, and we have a good relationship with the UFC.

“It would be a real honour.”

Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate in 20 years to win the state of Nevada on November 5 last year.

At the weekend he visited Las Vegas to address a rally of his supporters to thank them for backing him and sending him to the White House.