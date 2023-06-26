Wigan Warriors linked with move for Super League centre

WIGAN WARRIORS, fresh from a busy period of transfer activity following the signing of Sam Walters, Tiaki Chan and Kruise Leeming, are now being linked with a move for Super League and Catalans Dragons centre Adam Keighran.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet appears set on refreshing the Warriors’ side, with L’Independant now linking the Lancashire side with Keighran, who has impressed greatly whilst in the south of France in 2023.

Keighran signed just a one-year deal with Catalans ahead of the 2023 Super League season after being a bit-part player for the Sydney Roosters in the NRL.

However, it’s fair to say it is a move that has worked with the centre establishing himself as one of the form outside backs in the Super League competition.

Now, though, the French publication L’Independant believe that Wigan could swoop with Toby King going back to parent club Warrington Wolves at the end of the season following a year’s loan at the DW Stadium.

That would leave Wigan short on outside backs and particularly centres, with Keighran fitting the bill entirely.