Featherstone Rovers snap up young Super League halfback on loan deal

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have snapped up a young Super League halfback on a loan deal following the move of Riley Dean to Castleford Tigers and the injury suffered by Johnathon Ford.

Logan Astley, a name on the rise at Wigan Warriors, joins Sean Long’s squad this week aiming to make a mark in the Championship.

In his debut season at the professional level, halfback Astley earned a spot on the national team, representing England at U16 level. He also garnered the attention of Sale Sharks where he played in the U16s system and developed a strong kicking game.

Since joining Wigan’s senior age group, Astley has spent periods on loan with Oldham Roughyeds where he’s impressed in the halves, and Sean Long thinks he’s a star of the future: “I’ve had my eye on Logan for quite some time, I’ve been to watch him at training with Wigan and have seen him play for the reserves where he ran the show.

“With Johno Ford out injured, we’re a little light in the spine and I think this is a great opportunity for us and for Logan to see what he can do.”

Astley commented: “I’m really excited to be joining Featherstone at a very exciting time, the club are the top side of the Championship and I’m excited to play my part in the run in to the playoffs.”

Astley initially joins the club on a short-term loan arrangement with a view to extending the agreement to the end of the season.