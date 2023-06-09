Wigan Warriors’ Morgan Smithies the latest Super League star to sign up with Australian agency

WIGAN WARRIORS star Morgan Smithies has become the latest young Super League talent to sign up to a leading Australian agency.

Smithies, who is still contracted to the Warriors until the end of the 2025 season, has signed up with Ultra Management, which is led by Sam Ayoub.

Ayoub has a plethora of clients across both hemispheres with his brother, Liam, helping to get deals over the line for the likes of Super League stars Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce.

The agency revealed the link-up with Smithies on their Instagram page, stating: “Welcome to UMS @morgansmithies_

After earning his first test cap for England and 100+ Super League games at just 22, we are looking forward to working with Morgan into the next phase of his promising career!”

Meanwhile, St Helens halfback Louis Dodd was the most recent Super League starlet to sign with an Australian agency, linking up with SFX.