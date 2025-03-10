Wigan Warriors release squad numbers with young halves earning promotion

WIGAN WARRIORS have released their squad numbers for 2025, with long-established halfback pairing Jenna Foubister and Isabel Rowe among the big movers.

The duo, who both spent time in the England set-up in 2024 after a rapid rise, have been handed the number six and seven shirts respectively.

After being promoted to Denis Betts’ first team at the start of last season, Foubister wore 37 and Rowe 32, but they quickly made starting spots their own as Wigan enjoyed a successful season.

Georgia Wilson, who arrived back at the club from Australia just weeks into last season, has been handed the number three, cementing herself as one of Betts’ first-choice centres.

Numbers for new signings are Shaniah Power ten, Megan Williams 13, Emily Veivers 17 and Remi Wilton 19. Tiana Power, the younger sister of Shaniah, has also joined the club and has been handed the number 26 shirt.

Squad numbers: 1 Grace Banks, 2 Anna Davies, 3 Georgia Wilson, 4 Molly Jones, 5 Ellie Derbyshire, 6 Jenna Foubster, 7 Isabel Rowe, 8 Mary Coleman, 9 Carys Marsh, 10 Shaniah Power, 11 Eva Hunter, 12 Vicky Molyneux, 13 Megan Williams, 14 Rachel Thompson, 15 Cerys Jones, 16 Rease Casey, 17 Emily Veivers, 18 Warriors Fans, 19 Remi Wilton, 20 Holly Speakman, 21 Jade Gregory-Haselden, 22 Mia-Jayne Atherton, 23 Kaitlin Hilton, 24 Ruby Hunter, 25 Gracie Bradshaw, 26 Tiana Power.