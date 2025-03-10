Talking Grassroots: The sad decline of Hull’s once-thriving open age set-up

I’D LIKE to think there will be a very healthy turnout when the Hull and District League’s open-age committee and local clubs (let’s hope that there will be a fair few of those) convene on Wednesday, April 2 at the Blue Bell in the city’s Lowgate.

In passing, I’m glad that the gathering isn’t taking place 24 hours earlier, in which case folk might have reckoned that the meeting is an April Fool’s joke.

That’s certainly how it would have been perceived only 20 or 30 years back, and certainly half-a-century ago.

Back in the 1970s, Hull could boast two giant leagues, namely a works competition and one made up of ‘regular’ sides very often based at pubs.

These days, the Hull and District isn’t even a playing league.

Five teams (West Hull, Hull Dockers, Skirlaugh, Myton Warriors and, some distance beyond the city, Beverley) play in the National Conference League – you certainly can’t blame them for that.

And, according to the Rugby Football League’s website, another five (East Hull, Myton Warriors A, Skirlaugh Bulls and West Hull A, together with Goole Vikings, who I’ve unilaterally named as a ‘Hull’ team in the knowledge that many might beg to differ) operate for reasons best known to themselves in the Yorkshire Men’s League, which involves potential away trips to the edge of the Pennines.

Here’s where April Fool’s Day comes into play.

If, back in the day, you’d have suggested to players and coaches that they would share a league with clubs in the West Riding, they’d have checked the calendar.

And if you’d ventured that less than a dozen open-age teams would, in time, exist in what is still described as a Rugby League hotbed, you would most definitely have been accused of trying to pull off an All Fools’ Day scam.

But that’s where we actually are now.

And although Hull isn’t alone in being reduced to, by comparison, a rump of what it once was, the situation is arguably worse in that city than it is just about anywhere else.

Why is this? I think I know what the main reason is, and I really do hope that all clubs in the area, including those who don’t currently have an open-age team, show up and have their say.

Some straight talking is required – in fact it’s long overdue – because it’s ridiculous that teams choose to trek way down the M62 rather than play locally.

And if there was an active Hull League in operation, perhaps more players would remain in the sport once their junior days are over, and we’d have quite a few more clubs.

For now, though, Hull bosses are focusing on resurrecting the famous Hull Council Cup, albeit on a round-robin rather than a knockout basis, to help ensure a certain number of fixtures for all entering teams.

I’m very hopeful that next month’s meeting will go well, especially as Gareth Williams, who was a real driving force behind the grand Reckitts club (which was certainly one of the oldest amateur outfits around) is involved.

I got to know Gareth quite well a few years ago – in fact I might ask him if he’s still got Reckitts’ famous toilet seat, which I think was presented to a home player after each game for reasons which now escape me, as the one at our house seems to have collapsed – and I’m absolutely sure that with him involved, the revamped Council Cup will have ‘legs’.

It needs to have. It seems to be odd that the Yorkshire Men’s League, which ran a ‘Hull Division’ last year, isn’t repeating the exercise, while the Hull League’s difficulties were, in my opinion, exacerbated by the way the YML spread its tentacles.

Although the Hull and District League may be short of teams, it certainly isn’t short of cash, not by a long way, and clubs have been assured that their involvement in the Council Cup will have financial support.

It’s time, though, for ‘clear the air’ talks.

Still on a ‘Hull’ theme, I’ve written recently that the National Conference League, which launched on Saturday at Premier Division and Division Two levels, continues this week with Division One added, with Division Three starting on Saturday, March 22.

There’s a slight tweak to that, now, as Myton Warriors entertain Beverley this Saturday in the opening game in the bottom tier.

That should be a cracker of a clash to help celebrate the start of the flagship league’s Third Division.

Meanwhile, several of Saturday’s results caught the eye.

In Division Two, for example, all three of the promoted sides won which – no disrespect at all intended to their opponents – which augurs well for the pending campaign in terms of its competitiveness.

Drighlington, East Leeds and Hensingham will doubtless be suitably buoyed after they all posted compelling wins over, respectively, Ellenborough Rangers, Pilkington Recs and Hull Dockers, all of whom did enough, incidentally, to suggest that they, too, can be expected to make a mark in 2025.

What of the Premier Division? Again, the three promoted teams did well.

Division One champions Waterhead enjoyed a superb win over Rochdale Mayfield (who I and many others expect to be involved in the championship play-offs in August) especially as they had, in effect, to win the match twice after the visitors recovered from a daunting deficit.

Leigh Miners had the better, certainly in terms of points scored, in the second half of their defeat at West Bowling, while the other elevated team, Dewsbury Moor Maroons, came within eight minutes of what would have been a sensational victory over perennial champions Hunslet ARLFC.

The latter can draw plenty from the game, too, as it’s well-documented that they have lost quite a few players, notably the McShane brothers to professional outfit Dewsbury Rams, with several also retiring.

The south Leeds spirit is clearly truly intact, though, and the top flight looks as though it could be the most competitive for years, which is saying something.

My old friend Alan Simpson, who loves his grassroots Rugby League, was at the match and was eager to pass on his thoughts on Saturday evening. They’re worth relaying to readers.

He told me: “The fixture, between the champions, who are rebuilding, and the promoted Maroons was an intriguing one.

“The home team started in lively fashion, scored early on, and were the better side for the rest of the first half.

“For the first 20 minutes of the second period, Dewsbury Moor were the equals, if not the betters, of the champions, who held out superbly.

“But a late converted try put Hunslet ARLFC in front, and the last seven minutes were electrifying.”

Alan is as interested in how amateur clubs organise themselves off the field as on it, not least in terms of grub (he had a bacon sandwich this time).

He is mightily impressed by the Maroons, saying: “They came out of the game with a great deal of credit, while they are excellent off the field.

“Although their ground can be a little hard to find, everything is first class with all facilities, including the café and the toilets, scrupulously clean.

“And, on top of everything, there are tremendous views across the valley to enjoy. Well worth a visit!”