‘Full steam ahead’ for St Helens despite coaching absence

ST HELENS joint head coach Dec Hardman says one benefit of sharing the role with Craig Richards is that nothing has been lost during pre-season while he, and several members of the squad, have been involved with England.

Hardman is assistant to England coach Stuart Barrow and has spent much of the winter in camp with the international side and in Las Vegas, where the team went down 90-4 to Australia.

But he is now back at St Helens and stepping up preparations for the new Super League season.

“The beauty of there being two of us doing the job is that while I’ve been away with England, we have not missed a beat with Saints,” said Hardman.

“Craig has been taking the sessions so it has been full steam ahead. We’ve had to readjust a bit because the England girls have been working on a different programme, but going into this week they should be back and everyone will be training together.

“And with the cup games coming up, we can start doing a lot more team-based work and step things up a little bit.”