Important Castleford Tigers board member retires after eight years at the Super League club

CASTLEFORD Tigers board member John Duff has retired after eight years at the Jungle.

Duff has been integral in helping turn around the club from a struggling Super League side into silverware hunters.

Speaking about his decision to leave the Board of Directors, Duff told castlefordtigers.com: “I would first like to thank the Fulton family and everyone on the Castleford Tigers Board for welcoming me as a Director eight years ago.

“As the Managing Director of Mend-A-Hose Hydraulics Ltd, we have enjoyed many years sponsoring the Tigers since 2004. As I have recently retired from Mend-A-Hose I feel the time is right to tender my resignation with the Board of Directors at Castleford Tigers.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision, but I simply wish to spend more time with my family and enjoy my retirement.

“The Club is in excellent hands, and I have had the pleasure of working with and learning from some remarkable people. The support of the staff, players and fans is truly appreciated, and I look forward to watching the Club continue its development.”

Ian Fulton, Chairman of Castleford Tigers, shared his thanks alongside Managing Director Mark Grattan on behalf of the entire Board of Directors.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working alongside John and whilst we are sad to see him leave the Board, we fully understand and support his decision.

“Everyone at Castleford Tigers would like to wish John and his wife Carol all the best and many happy years of a well-deserved retirement.”