Championship and League One attendances: Bradford Bulls and Widnes Vikings lead the way with impressive numbers

ANOTHER week of Championship and League One action has been completed and what a great round of action it was!

Newcastle Thunder and London Broncos kicked the proceedings off on Saturday afternoon with the capital club running out 36-6 winners against Chris Thorman’s men.

Elsewhere, Widnes Vikings hosted Toulouse Olympique in one of the most hotly anticipated clashes of the year so far with the French side eventually securing a 14-12 victory.

In League One, Hunslet thrashed London Skolars, 66-22.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Halifax Panthers continued their good run of form with a 34-10 win over Keighley Cougars whilst first-placed Featherstone Rovers took home a 34-6 win over Swinton Lions.

Bradford Bulls secured a 32-18 win over Sheffield Eagles as Whitehaven shocked the league with a 14-12 away victory at the York Knights in the Championship.

In the third tier, Doncaster edged out North Wales Crusaders in a 30-16 affair with Dewsbury Rams beating Workington Town 25-6 as Rochdale Hornets charged to a 32-24 win at the Midlands Hurricanes.

Here are the attendances from the weekend:

Widnes Vikings 12-14 Toulouse Olympique

3,093 at the DCBL Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Newcastle Thunder 6-36 London Broncos

978 at Kingston Park on Saturday

Bradford Bulls 32-18 Sheffield Eagles

3,004 at Odsal on Sunday afternoon

Halifax Panthers 34-10 Keighley Cougars

2,123 at The Shay on Sunday afternoon

York Knights 12-14 Whitehaven

No attendance given

Swinton Lions 6-34 Featherstone Rovers

1,090 at Heywood Road on Sunday afternoon

Doncaster 30-16 North Wales Crusaders

837 at the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Midlands Hurricanes 24-32 Rochdale Hornets

No attendance given

Workington Town 6-25 Dewsbury Rams

No attendance given

London Skolars 22-66 Hunslet

186 at the New River Stadium on Saturday afternoon