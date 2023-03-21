Championship and League One attendances: Bradford Bulls and Widnes Vikings lead the way with impressive numbers

ANOTHER week of Championship and League One action has been completed and what a great round of action it was!
Newcastle Thunder and London Broncos kicked the proceedings off on Saturday afternoon with the capital club running out 36-6 winners against Chris Thorman’s men.
Elsewhere, Widnes Vikings hosted Toulouse Olympique in one of the most hotly anticipated clashes of the year so far with the French side eventually securing a 14-12 victory.
In League One, Hunslet thrashed London Skolars, 66-22.
Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Halifax Panthers continued their good run of form with a 34-10 win over Keighley Cougars whilst first-placed Featherstone Rovers took home a 34-6 win over Swinton Lions.
Bradford Bulls secured a 32-18 win over Sheffield Eagles as Whitehaven shocked the league with a 14-12 away victory at the York Knights in the Championship.
In the third tier, Doncaster edged out North Wales Crusaders in a 30-16 affair with Dewsbury Rams beating Workington Town 25-6 as Rochdale Hornets charged to a 32-24 win at the Midlands Hurricanes.
Here are the attendances from the weekend:
Widnes Vikings 12-14 Toulouse Olympique
3,093 at the DCBL Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Newcastle Thunder 6-36 London Broncos
978 at Kingston Park on Saturday
Bradford Bulls 32-18 Sheffield Eagles
3,004 at Odsal on Sunday afternoon
Halifax Panthers 34-10 Keighley Cougars
2,123 at The Shay on Sunday afternoon
York Knights 12-14 Whitehaven
No attendance given
Swinton Lions 6-34 Featherstone Rovers
1,090 at Heywood Road on Sunday afternoon
Doncaster 30-16 North Wales Crusaders
837 at the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Midlands Hurricanes 24-32 Rochdale Hornets
No attendance given
Workington Town 6-25 Dewsbury Rams
No attendance given
London Skolars 22-66 Hunslet
186 at the New River Stadium on Saturday afternoon