Ex-Castleford Tigers boss declares public interest in returning to Super League club following Lee Radford’s exit

FORMER Castleford Tigers head coach Dave Woods has declared his public interest in returning to the Super League club following Lee Radford’s exit.

Radford left the West Yorkshire club yesterday morning and there has been no shortage of names linked with the job, but one familiar name has outlined the potential appeal of returning.

Woods, who led the Tigers to promotion from the Championship back in 2005 before being replaced by Terry Matterson, was asked on Twitter: “fancy coming back to Cas and having your shot at Super League?”

Australian Woods replied: “Would be great mate, get some off field discipline into them and make sure they are super fit.”