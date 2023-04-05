RFL CEO addresses promotion and relegation concerns of rugby league clubs following IMG tweaks

RFL Chief Executive Tony Sutton has addressed the promotion and relegation concerns of rugby league clubs following IMG’s tweaks announced this afternoon.

Whilst there have been changes made to the finance pillar – going down from 5 to 4.5 points – and the catchment pillar which is now worth 2.5 points and named ‘Community’, nothing has been said on the concerns of clubs such as Keighley Cougars regarding the difficulty of earning promotion.

But, Sutton believes that this model allows promotion and relegation.

“The basic principle of the grading criteria is the top 12 highest ranked club play in the top division,” Sutton said.

“I think we’ve been really clear that the ability to play into the top division is based on all of those grading criteria and all of the points that are accumulated under that criteria.

“There is a slightly deeper point here in terms of the breadth of work carried out by IMG, Endeavour and Endeavour analytics to ensure there is no intent for an overchange in terms of too many clubs being promoted or relegated under this model.

“But equally, we need to ensure that there is the ability for clubs that wish to become a high grade B club and progress to become a grade A club can play in the top division under this model.”

Sutton went on to explain that bonus points in winning the Championship and the 1895 Cup can help lower tier clubs get an advantage over Super League clubs.

“The performance pillar and the ability to achieve ranking points through the league position when added to the bonus points from winning the Championship or 1895 Cup, if you look at the mechanics of that, then is embedded in the model as clubs could achieve more points than the bottom of Super League. Championship clubs can score higher than Super League points,” Sutton continued.

“The aim overall is to raise the standard of grade A clubs from four to eight to 12 to 16. The intent and basis of the model is the top 12 highest ranked club make up the top tier for the first instalment.”