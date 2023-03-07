St Helens boss Paul Wellens speaks on the three bans given to Konrad Hurrell, Sione Mata’utia and Curtis Sironen and whether they will appeal

ST HELENS were one of the most affected sides by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel this week as Konrad Hurrell, Curtis Sironen and Sione Mata’utia were all handed bans following Saints’ defeat to Leeds Rhinos last Friday night.

In terms of being down three players, Saints boss Paul Wellens explained why he feels all three bans were fair.

“We feel they are fair, we feel they were penalties on the evening. I think the Match Review Panel were fair, we looked at all three as well last night,” Wellens said.

“What we need to do is look at how we can improve, we fell short with our discipline on Friday. Those three players are honest blokes, they know they need to be better in those areas.”

Wellens believes that discipline is an area in which Saints can be a lot better.

“Discipline troubled us as well last year, and to be quite frank we need to fix that up if we are going to be successful. At home this year against Leeds we let ourselves down in that area.

“It was a game of high emotion, I can sometimes feel you might not get the calls but what a champion team does is it has an ability to channel those emotions into a positive action rather than a negative one.”

The Saints head coach also spoke about look of frustration upon Mark Percival’s face as well as his body language and believes that this just proves he cares.

“Mark is a very competitive person and was frustrated with a few things that happened during the game.

“But, we need to channel our frustration in the right way. I love that they are upset and care about the result.”