Castleford hopeful of clawing their way out of relegation battle

The Castleford Tigers have put last weekend’s defeat at Warrington behind them as they come up against a struggling Hull FC side.

The Tigers continue to hold a two-competition point advantage over relegation rivals Wakefield Trinity, but the side saw its points differential advantage dry up after The Wire posted 66 points last weekend.

Coach Danny Ward will be without Sam Hall and George Lawler this weekend due to concussion protocols and Charbel Tasipale who injured his hamstring.

His side will also be without halfback Jacob Miller who received a one-match ban for his dangerous lifting tackle over the weekend.

“A little bit hard, I understood it was a penalty and a sin bin you know, it hurt us at the time,’ Danny Ward said.

“I thought that would have been punishment enough given that we conceded four tries while he was off in the bin.

“I thought they might’ve gone a bit easier on us for that one and we didn’t think it had the bandwidth for Millers record, but we accept it and we move on.”

Ward admits there was no shortage of hands being put up to fill the scrum-half void.

“Liam Watts, you know Westy – all the big boys want in at halfback but there is a few options we’ve got there,” he said.

“We’ve got lads that have played there previously like Broady, Greg Eden, Westy so we just need to look at a few combinations this week.

“There are plenty of options.”

Ward said his side didn’t spend a lot of time reviewing last weekend’s loss to Warrington.

“We’ve just tried to come in with some energy and some positives every day, it was a really tough one to take last weekend,” he said.

“The good thing was that it was a short turnaround so we probably had one less day on the field and we haven’t had time to sulk and mope about.

“We didn’t really review that game as a team, we thought the best progression for us was to just move forward and that wasn’t glossing over it.

“We made those messages nice and clear and we didn’t want to gloss over the fact that it was a pretty poor performance but at the same time, we’ve just got to get positive about this week.”

Castlefords last home game of the season will be a celebration of milestones with Nathan Massey playing his 300th game for the club.

While Gareth Widdop is set to play his 300th career match and Alex Mellor will play his 200th.