Woman of Steel nominees announced

Super League’s top three sides have each been recognised in the shortlist for the 2019 Woman of Steel Award following a poll all players from the eight Betfred Women’s Super League clubs.

Leaders Castleford Tigers are represented on the shortlist by Kelsey Gentles, their prolific 21-year-old three-quarter who has scored 21 tries from 15 appearances this season. She is bidding to succeed Tigers team-mate Georgia Roche, who was crowned Rugby League’s first Woman of Steel when the award was introduced last autumn.

St Helens, who are second in the table, are represented by Emily Rudge, their industrious second-row who captained England Women in their last international against France last year, and who has scored nine tries from 11 appearances this season.

The third player on the shortlist is Courtney Hill, the goalkicking half-back from Queensland who rediscovered Rugby League with Leeds last season after previously playing cricket in the Big Bash. Hill has scored more than 150 points from 14 appearances this season and scored the crucial try in July’s Challenge Cup Final against the Tigers.

All three contenders will now be invited to the Betfred Super League Awards Night at the Lowry Theatre on Sunday October 6 – five days before the Women’S Super League Grand Final, at the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens.