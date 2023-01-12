Men’s Challenge Cup First and Second Round Draw concluded as Cornwall’s first-ever cup tie revealed

THE Men’s Challenge Cup First and Second Round Draws have been concluded.

Here is the first-round draw that will be played on the weekend of the February 11/12:

Fryston Warriors vs Thornhill Trojans

Featherstone Lions vs Great Britain Police

Skirlaugh vs Wests Warriors

Hull Dockers vs Rhondda Outlaws

London Chargers vs North Hearts Crusaders

Doncaster Toll Bar vs RAF

Hammersmith Hills Hoists vs Dublin City Exiles

Brentwood Eels vs Bedford Tigers

Stanningley vs Milford

Royal Navy vs Barrow Island

West Bowling vs Waterhead

Westgate Common vs Crossfields

British Army vs Ashton Bears

Edinburgh Eagles vs Saddleworth Rangers

Wigan St Patricks vs Ince Rose Bridge

Distington vs Orrell St James

Heworth vs Oulton Raiders

Jarrow Vikings vs Myton Warriors

Second-round draw:

Jarrow Vikings/Myton Warriors vs Leigh Miners Rangers

Skirlaugh/Wests Warriors vs London Chargers/North Hearts Crusaders

Hull Dockers/Rhondda Outlaws vs Midlands Hurricanes

British Army/Ashton Bears vs Dewsbury Rams

Fryston Warriors/Thornhill Trojans vs Stanningley/Milford

Workington Town vs Wigan St Patricks/Ince Rose Bridge

Rochdale Hornets vs London Skolars

Distington/Orrell St James vs Hammersmith Hills Hoists/Dublin City Exiles

Cornwall vs Rochdale Mayfield

Hunslet vs Heworth/Oulton Raiders

Siddal vs West Hull

Brentwood Eels/Bedford Tigers vs Wath Brow Hornets

North Wales Crusaders vs Royal Navy/Barrow Island

Doncaster Toll Bar/RAF vs York Acorn

Castleford Lock Lane vs West Bowling/Waterhead

Featherstone Lions/Great Britain Police vs Westgate Common/Crossfields

Hunslet ARLFC vs Pilkington Recs

Doncaster RLFC vs Oldham

Edinburgh Eagles/Saddleworth Rangers vs Thatto Heath Crusaders