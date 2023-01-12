Men’s Challenge Cup First and Second Round Draw concluded as Cornwall’s first-ever cup tie revealed

THE Men’s Challenge Cup First and Second Round Draws have been concluded.
Here is the first-round draw that will be played on the weekend of the February 11/12:
Fryston Warriors vs Thornhill Trojans
Featherstone Lions vs Great Britain Police
Skirlaugh vs Wests Warriors
Hull Dockers vs Rhondda Outlaws
London Chargers vs North Hearts Crusaders
Doncaster Toll Bar vs RAF
Hammersmith Hills Hoists vs Dublin City Exiles
Brentwood Eels vs Bedford Tigers
Stanningley vs Milford
Royal Navy vs Barrow Island
West Bowling vs Waterhead
Westgate Common vs Crossfields
British Army vs Ashton Bears
Edinburgh Eagles vs Saddleworth Rangers
Wigan St Patricks vs Ince Rose Bridge
Distington vs Orrell St James
Heworth vs Oulton Raiders
Jarrow Vikings vs Myton Warriors
Second-round draw:
Jarrow Vikings/Myton Warriors vs Leigh Miners Rangers
Skirlaugh/Wests Warriors vs London Chargers/North Hearts Crusaders
Hull Dockers/Rhondda Outlaws vs Midlands Hurricanes
British Army/Ashton Bears vs Dewsbury Rams
Fryston Warriors/Thornhill Trojans vs Stanningley/Milford
Workington Town vs Wigan St Patricks/Ince Rose Bridge
Rochdale Hornets vs London Skolars
Distington/Orrell St James vs Hammersmith Hills Hoists/Dublin City Exiles
Cornwall vs Rochdale Mayfield
Hunslet vs Heworth/Oulton Raiders
Siddal vs West Hull
Brentwood Eels/Bedford Tigers vs Wath Brow Hornets
North Wales Crusaders vs Royal Navy/Barrow Island
Doncaster Toll Bar/RAF vs York Acorn
Castleford Lock Lane vs West Bowling/Waterhead
Featherstone Lions/Great Britain Police vs Westgate Common/Crossfields
Hunslet ARLFC vs Pilkington Recs
Doncaster RLFC vs Oldham
Edinburgh Eagles/Saddleworth Rangers vs Thatto Heath Crusaders