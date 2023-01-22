Amy Hardcastle encouraged by Leeds Rhinos’ vision for women’s game after St Helens switch

AMY HARDCASTLE praised Leeds Rhinos’ “exciting” backing for the women’s game after completing a switch from St Helens.

The 33-year-old centre is one of England’s top players and her signing represents a major coup for Leeds ahead of the defence of their Super League title.

The Rhinos have given strong backing to their women’s team in recent seasons, with all of their home matches now played at Headingley and every league game to be a double-header with men’s fixtures in 2023.

At the end of last year they became the first club to commit to paying their players, with York Valkyrie also to follow suit this season and Wigan Warriors expected to join them.

“It’s a great club and what they are doing for the women’s team is exciting and seeing where the club is going,” said Hardcastle.

“I have spoken to a lot of the girls when I have been in England training and they all have positive things to say about Leeds, so I am so grateful that I have been given this opportunity to play for another club and make some more memories.”

Halifax-born Hardcastle spent a decade playing for Bradford Bulls, winning two league titles including the first Women’s Super League in 2017, a year in which they won the treble with Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield success too.

She left the Bulls to sign for St Helens in 2020, completing the treble for a second time in 2021 before retaining the Challenge Cup last year.

Following a home World Cup last autumn in which Hardcastle, as part of an England team gaining more support and exposure than ever before, took her tally of international caps to 24, she considered her future.

“After the World Cup, I started looking at my options and thinking about what I wanted to do: did I want to stay in the game, did I want to progress? And I had to think about what would benefit myself and my family,” she explained.

“Being closer to home was a factor for me and I still want to play at the best level that I possibly can, with a quality side as well.

“Leeds were at the top of the options and I approached Lois (Forsell, Leeds head coach). I asked her what her thoughts were and it went from there.”

Forsell, a former Bradford and England team-mate of Hardcastle, added: “Amy is a quality player with plenty of experience playing at the highest level.

“She is the only player to have won the treble twice, which is a remarkable achievement, and we know she has ambitions to win more.

“She is an athletic player who will be a great addition to our squad and I am looking forward to working with her again.”

Leeds, who beat York in last year’s Grand Final to win their second Super League title, have also signed three Army Rugby League players.

The most high-profile is Bethan Dainton, a 33-year-old forward who has been capped eight times by Wales in rugby union and won the top-level Premier 15s league title with Harlequins in 2021.

Also joining are back Kaiya Glynn, 26, and 31-year-old halfback Jenna Greening.

“I am delighted to bring all three players to the Rhinos and I have been really impressed with what I have seen in training so far,” said Forsell.

