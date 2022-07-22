James McDonnell on signing for Leeds Rhinos as move from Wigan Warriors confirmed

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed the signing of England Knights back-row James McDonnell from Wigan Warriors on a two-year contract from 2023.

The 22-year-old has only played four first-team matches for Wigan, spending this season on loan in the Championship with Leigh Centurions.

“Leeds is a massive club and I was really pleased to accept their offer,” said McDonnell.

“Working with (Rhinos head coach) Rohan Smith was a big pull for me. He was the first person I met and had a conversation with and he is the type of coach I want to learn from.

“This will be my first step outside of Wigan but I am looking forward to moving over to Leeds and starting a new chapter. I came over to Headingley a few weeks ago and Rohan gave me a tour around the stadium, which is world class.

“Moving away from my home town club was a massive decision for me. I have loved every minute at Wigan and feel proud and privileged to have played for them. It was hard to say no to the stay but I knew this opportunity was too good to turn down.”

Smith said of McDonnell: “James is an impressive young man who will be a great addition to our squad.”