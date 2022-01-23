York City Knights coach James Ford happy to embrace TV times in Championship

York City Knights coach James Ford says it’s an honour to be involved in the first match to be screened live as part of Premier Sports’ new Championship TV deal.

The Irish satellite channel have a two-year agreement to show more than 30 matches a season in a mainly Monday-night slot.

First up is the City Knights’ opener at home to much-fancied Featherstone, now coached by Brian McDermott, next Monday, January 31.

Featherstone are also involved in the second live match, at home to Leigh, who are expected to be their main promotion challengers, on February 7.

“I think it’s great that Rugby League below Super League is getting some attention and promotion,” said Ford, who started his playing career at Featherstone.

“There are some exceptional players in the Championship and some really good teams who will now get some exposure.

“You look at Featherstone, with Brian McDermott. You don’t get much bigger than him.”

Ford, who is going his eighth season in charge of York and guided them to promotion from League 1 in 2018, added: “Featherstone have arguably been the best team in the Championship for 20-odd years.

“We want what they’ve got. I think the team that goes past Featherstone will probably end up in the Super League.

“We face an immense challenge against a very good team, but we’re excited by that and looking forward to the game.”

York are under new ownership after Australian businessman Clint Goodchild bought the club from Jon Flatman.

And Ford says the ambition to grow the club at the LNER Stadium, which opened last year, remains as strong as ever.

“We are on a really positive trajectory and Clint has some fresh ideas,” he explained.

“Hopefully we’ll work together as effectively as Jon and I have done and we can help the club move on to the next level.

“He’s a very ambitious owner. He wants to build a sustainable club rather than just be someone who simply chucks a load of cash at it and it either sinks or swims.

“The direction he wants to go in sits well with me.”

