Can Championship’s nomad clubs put down roots?

Upfront: The League Express Opinion – Mon 24th Jan 2022

Grounds for optimism, or do London Broncos and Sheffield Eagles face a tough task in re-establishing themselves as competitive Championship clubs?

It’s another new era for the nomadic capital club with their move to the Cherry Red Records (aka Plough Lane) Stadium at Wimbledon.

That’s five miles, and a hop over the River Thames, from Craven Cottage, where the Broncos began life as Fulham back in 1980.

In between they’ve had stints at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, the Polytechnic Sports Ground at Chiswick, Barnet Copthall Stadium, The Stoop, The Valley, Griffin Park, The Hive and Ealing Trailfinders, from where they played in Super League in 2019.

Since then, the Broncos have lost highly-rated coach Danny Ward, failed to make the Championship play-offs (like Sheffield) and gone part-time, adding to the challenge faced by Jermaine Coleman.

The new coach has plenty going for him, not least his experience, the contacts being involved in the Jamaica set-up bring, and excellent knowledge of the capital’s Rugby League scene from his years at London Skolars.

The first match at their new home, as part of the opening round of this year’s Championship, is on Sunday against Widnes Vikings.

The Broncos see Plough Lane, with its 9,215 capacity, as a long-term base and hope to grow both support and their commercial operation.

They have embraced their relationship with AFC Wimbledon, who developed the stadium, and will this season play in the third-tier football club’s blue and yellow colours rather than their normal black, red and white.

And Coleman put his new-look squad through their paces in an open training session at the venue on Thursday, explaining: “It was the perfect way for players to build their relationship with the fanbase.

“Without supporters, we are nothing – so it was great to see new and familiar faces pitchside.

“We’re grateful to AFC Wimbledon for their support in organising the session.

“Working together for the benefit of each other and the wider community is a core focus as part of our new era.”

Sheffield supporters will have to wait a little longer to see their side back in the steel city, as work on the Community Stadium at Olympic Legacy Park is still being completed.

In an interesting twist, the Broncos are due to be the first visitors to what will be a 3,900-capacity venue on Good Friday.

Before then, the Eagles will play seven Championship games away from home, the first at Barrow on Sunday.

Indomitable coach Mark Aston has had tougher challenges, and like the Broncos, Sheffield are desperate to put down roots, and improve their results.

