Toulouse Olympique chief provides latest on player vaccination row

Toulouse Olympique are battling against the clock to resolve a vaccination row which threatens to derail their debut season in Super League.

The newly-promoted side are facing the real prospect of losing star fullback Mark Kheirallah (pictured) and up to four more players with just 19 days to the start of the season.

Current French government Covid-control legislation blocks any unvaccinated players from training or playing professional sport in the country. With several anti-vaxxers in the Olympians’ playing group, unless the rules change or the players take the jab, there will be a huge hole in coach Sylvain Houles’ 27-man squad for their historic opening game against Huddersfield Giants on February 12th.

Some of those players are understood to be looking elsewhere to continue their careers unless the situation is resolved.

Chief Executive Cedric Garcia admitted to League Express that there were “serious difficulties” with the vaccination situation at the club, but he insists that all parties are working on a solution.

“Vaccination is a complicated and difficult issue and I will not communicate our ratio of players or the names of any players because it’s a personal matter,” he told League Express.

“We are right in the middle of it now and we are working on solutions.”

Mark Kheirallah’s name was mentioned in a story that broke online last week but Garcia refused to confirm or deny that he was one of the players refusing to be vaccinated.

When asked directly whether Kheirallah had asked to leave the club, Garcia said, “No he hasn’t, we are in the middle of talks, but if there is a change in that situation at any stage, we will be the first to announce it.

“No-one has left the club. All our contracted players are here in Toulouse and while Covid has caused disruption for all clubs at all levels, we are used to dealing with the difficulties it brings.

“We are moving forward with the players; we understand their situation, they understand ours and we are trying to find a way through together and work out the best way for all parties.”

Garcia hopes that the recent relaxation of some restrictions in France will soon include vaccination requirements for players.

He added, “For two years now we have had to deal with massive problems and we have conquered them all.

“Yes, this vaccination issue is difficult, but as we saw last week the rules are changing every day.

“The French government will lift the restrictions on the number of supporters at matches from the 2nd of February, which is fantastic news for French sport.

“There was also the suggestion that there will be a relaxation on vaccination rules if the infection rates continue to fall, so we will be monitoring that very closely.

“The rules on both sides of the Channel are going in the right direction and let’s hope it continues.

“I’m quite confident and really positive about the next few weeks.

“We’re looking forward to being out of this Covid situation in general, but whatever happens we’ll be alright.”

Garcia said that while the vaccination dilemma was a priority, it is important that the club doesn’t take its eye off the ball.

“It is vital that while we are dealing with Covid problems we focus on next week’s friendly against Catalans Dragons and our first home game against Huddersfield on February 12th.

“This warm-up against Catalans is really important for us. I’m not talking about the result, which is secondary, but for the players and staff of both teams it will be vital.

“It will be the only warm-up game for both of us. We had planned to play a French Elite One select team but fixture difficulties in the French Championship caused by Covid made it impossible.”

