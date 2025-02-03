Jake Connor gives honest verdict on Brad Arthur, the position he wants, and the player that has “surprised” him at Leeds Rhinos

JAKE CONNOR has revealed that head coach Brad Arthur is holding everyone accountable at Leeds Rhinos.

Connor hasn’t known Arthur long, with the former joining the latter for pre-season ahead of his first year as a Rhinos player.

However, the former Huddersfield and Hull FC man has been more than impressed with the contribution made by Arthur around the players and club.

“He has been great, I’ve loved every minute. He keeps everyone accountable and there are no off days with him,” Connor told League Express.

“You can’t get away with any slight thing. If you miss a rep, he won’t let you get away with it and I think that will show in our discipline this year.

“All the things we have been lacking, he has got on top of. He keeps us honest and if a coach does that then it makes the players be honest with each other.

“He is driving that. Some cultures don’t change straightaway but I’ve seen the change as soon as I’ve come in.”

There has already been a great deal of debate surrounding what position Connor will play given the presence of Lachie Miller.

And though Connor inevitably wants the fullback shirt, the 30-year-old doesn’t care where he plays for the Rhinos.

“He has not hinted yet! He is keeping me on my toes. We have had that conversation where I want to help the team as much as I can,” Connor told League Express.

“I’ve told him I will play anywhere. My preference is fullback but it’s one of those where the years are running out and there comes a time where I’m not settled with what I’ve done.

“I want to win something, I will play anywhere to get some silverware.”

Being a new player in a new environment, it can sometimes be surprising to see new teammates take on a different dimension.

And for roving back-rower James Bentley, Connor is a fan.

“James Bentley! I think he has been great. Sometimes it’s tough to single players out when you play against them as you don’t recognise what they do,” Connor told League Express.

“But when you’re playing with them, he is doing all the little bits – the one percenters. He is at the forefront of that with his contact and he is always putting 100 per cent into everything.

“He has really surprised me. I knew he was a good player but he is better than I thought! He is driving standards.

“He’s got similar traits to me too, he’s got that little bit of edge to him. I like that in a player, they are not nice to play against – I’ve had a few battles with him in the past!”