Newcastle Thunder snap up young Super League playmaker on a short-term loan deal

NEWCASTLE THUNDER and head coach Chris Thorman have acted quickly to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2023 Championship season with the capture of young Hull KR halfback Jack Potter on a one-month loan deal.

The halfback was one of seven academy graduates to make the step-up into the first team fold for the Super League side ahead of the 2023 season.

Newcastle Thunder head coach Chris Thorman said about the signing: “From what I’ve seen and who I’ve spoken to, Jack is held in pretty high regard. He went on Hull KR’s pre-season camp to Tenerife and I think that shows where he stands in their group.

“From our point of view, he’s playing in a position we’re looking to strengthen and improve our strength in depth.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to have a look at him and have him experience our environment.

“We’re looking forward to working with Jack and keen to get started with him. We’ve already had two players join on loan from Hull KR in Dan Okoro and Connor Moore and they speak highly of Jack, so we’re expecting good things.