Canterbury Bulldogs forward throws hat into ring for England call-up

CANTERBURY BULLDOGS prop Max King has thrown his hat into the ring for an England call-up later in the year.

England will go up against Australia in a three-match series in October and November and already Gold Coast Titans playmaker AJ Brimson has put his hand up to be part of the England team.

Now it’s the turn of King, who was born in Huddersfield to an English mother and Australian father.

The Bulldogs forward is also the grandson of Kangaroos great Johnny King, who made three appearances for the Australians during the previous Ashes tours.

“I always say I’m half English and half Aussie… I’d love to be able to get a call off anyone,” King said.

“The phone is always on and I’m always available to any caller.

“These things come from team success with everyone else performing.

“It puts your name in those pictures.

“My mum’s side of the family would love that.”

Already, the second and third games at Everton and Headingley respectively are sold out.