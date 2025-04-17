Ryan Brierley gives honest verdict on his Salford Red Devils future after enquiries

RYAN BRIERLEY has reiterated his commitment to Salford Red Devils.

Despite the exit of a number of high-profile players such as Marc Sneyd, Brad Singleton and captain Kallum Watkins, Brierley insists that he is not about to follow.

The 33-year-old, following Watkins’ exit, is now captain of Salford – and he has no intention of leaving.

“No. I think from my position, I’ve always wanted to stay strong with this club because of the affiliation I have with it – my family supports this club,” Brierley said on Sky Sports.

“Have I had thoughts about it? Certainly, but more from looking after my family sort of thing but not emotionally because I have such an attachment to this club.

“Being the club captain now should have been the best day of my life but it was one of the worst because I saw Kallum Watkins leave.

“Is is the toughest moment of my career but I do hold on to that one percent that the club will be better for it and come out the other side.”

Brierley also explained how the club had enquiries from other clubs about signing Brierley towards the back end of last year.

He said: “In November and December there were a lot of approaches for players and Paul King (Salford’s former chief executive) at the time refused those transfer enquiries including me.

“I wouldn’t have gone at the time because I thought things were fine. I thought things were good to go.

“When the enquiries came about me, I said if it benefits the club then do it because I don’t want the club to go under.

“Ultimately, they (Salford) said they didn’t need to sell me and I was fine with that.”

So what is in Brierley’s mind about the future?

“Ultimately I am contracted to this club for the next 18 months,” he said.

”What I’ve always had in my head is the future and what my contract looks like beyond finishing playing.

“Moving into a new off-field role is something I want to do.”